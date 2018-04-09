IMI’s (LON:IMI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of IMI (LON:IMI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank currently has a GBX 1,475 ($20.85) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,360 ($19.22) to GBX 1,260 ($17.81) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,260 ($17.81) to GBX 1,250 ($17.67) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Numis Securities upgraded IMI to a hold rating and set a GBX 1,125 ($15.90) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase reduced their target price on IMI from GBX 1,315 ($18.59) to GBX 1,275 ($18.02) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($17.67) target price on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. IMI has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,316.92 ($18.61).

Shares of IMI stock traded down GBX 23 ($0.33) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,013 ($14.32). 825,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,118. IMI has a twelve month low of GBX 1,093 ($15.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,453 ($20.54).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be issued a GBX 25.20 ($0.36) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from IMI’s previous dividend of $14.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc is a United Kingdom-based specialized engineering company. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing and servicing engineered products that control the precise movement of fluids. The Company operates through IMI Critical Engineering, IMI precision engineering and IMI hydronic engineering segments.

