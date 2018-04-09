Jefferies Group Comments on Immune Design Corp’s FY2022 Earnings (IMDZ)

Immune Design Corp (NASDAQ:IMDZ) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Immune Design in a research note issued on Thursday, March 15th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst M. Raycroft forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.67) per share for the year. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

IMDZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immune Design from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immune Design in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Immune Design currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

Shares of Immune Design stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 265,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,006. The company has a market cap of $151.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.89. Immune Design has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $13.05.

Immune Design (NASDAQ:IMDZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.81 million. Immune Design had a negative return on equity of 57.56% and a negative net margin of 720.81%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immune Design by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 524,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after buying an additional 144,408 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immune Design during the 3rd quarter valued at about $387,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Immune Design during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,732,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immune Design by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC now owns 3,316,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after buying an additional 2,017,756 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Immune Design by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 44,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Immune Design Company Profile

Immune Design Corp. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. The Company is focused on cancer with in vivo approaches designed to enable the body’s immune system to fight disease. The Company has engineered its technologies to activate the immune system’s natural ability to create tumor-specific cytotoxic T cells (CTLs) to fight cancer.

