Immuron Limited – American Depositary Shares (IMRN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Immuron Limited – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ: IMRN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/28/2018 – Immuron Limited – American Depositary Shares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Immuron Limited is a bio pharmaceutical Microbiome company. It focused on oral immunotherapy using polyclonal antibody products for humans. The company is involved in developing therapeutic products in NASH, ASH and other diseases mediated through gut disbiosis. Immuron Limited is based in Armadale, Australia. “

3/27/2018 – Immuron Limited – American Depositary Shares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Immuron Limited is a bio pharmaceutical Microbiome company. It focused on oral immunotherapy using polyclonal antibody products for humans. The company is involved in developing therapeutic products in NASH, ASH and other diseases mediated through gut disbiosis. Immuron Limited is based in Armadale, Australia. “

3/22/2018 – Immuron Limited – American Depositary Shares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Immuron Limited is a bio pharmaceutical Microbiome company. It focused on oral immunotherapy using polyclonal antibody products for humans. The company is involved in developing therapeutic products in NASH, ASH and other diseases mediated through gut disbiosis. Immuron Limited is based in Armadale, Australia. “

3/20/2018 – Immuron Limited – American Depositary Shares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Immuron Limited is a bio pharmaceutical Microbiome company. It focused on oral immunotherapy using polyclonal antibody products for humans. The company is involved in developing therapeutic products in NASH, ASH and other diseases mediated through gut disbiosis. Immuron Limited is based in Armadale, Australia. “

3/9/2018 – Immuron Limited – American Depositary Shares had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2018 – Immuron Limited – American Depositary Shares had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMRN opened at $11.51 on Monday. Immuron Limited – American Depositary Shares has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $16.70.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle.

Receive News & Ratings for Immuron Limited - American Depositary Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuron Limited - American Depositary Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.