Imperial Brands (IMBBY) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”

Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 14th, The Fly reports.

IMBBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Imperial Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Imperial Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray lowered shares of Imperial Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMBBY traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $36.44. 693,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,025. Imperial Brands has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $50.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, formerly Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is a fast-moving consumer goods company. The Company offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobaccos, papers and cigars. The Company’s segments include Growth Markets, USA, Returns Markets North, Returns Markets South and Logistics.

