IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media headlines about IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. IMPINJ earned a daily sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 45.3941419820806 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of IMPINJ stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $12.56. 194,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,487. The stock has a market cap of $268.60, a P/E ratio of -43.55 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. IMPINJ has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $60.85.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $26.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that IMPINJ will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IMPINJ from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of IMPINJ in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMPINJ presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

In related news, Director Oppen Peter H. Van purchased 47,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $602,417.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,757.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Evan Fein sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $142,557.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs) product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip, which attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

