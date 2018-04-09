Imprimis Pharmaceuticals (IMMY) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.02

Press coverage about Imprimis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMMY) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Imprimis Pharmaceuticals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.886612292951 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Imprimis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

IMMY remained flat at $$1.98 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,813. Imprimis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter. Imprimis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 44.76% and a negative return on equity of 248.39%.

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmology-focused pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and sale of medications to physicians and patients in the United States. It offers ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications.

