ImpulseCoin Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges (IMPS)

ImpulseCoin (CURRENCY:IMPS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last seven days, ImpulseCoin has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. ImpulseCoin has a market capitalization of $27,269.00 and $2.00 worth of ImpulseCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImpulseCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00035774 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00052821 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00012336 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00084133 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00022645 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00036468 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00438325 BTC.

ImpulseCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2016. ImpulseCoin’s total supply is 20,245,510 coins. ImpulseCoin’s official Twitter account is @impulsecoin. The official website for ImpulseCoin is www.impulsecoin.io.

ImpulseCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to buy ImpulseCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImpulseCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImpulseCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

