Incyte Co. (INCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.92.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Incyte from $146.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Incyte from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Shares of INCY traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,863,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,649. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13,559.35, a P/E ratio of 102.41 and a beta of 0.66. Incyte has a 12-month low of $61.30 and a 12-month high of $142.45.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $444.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.23 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Incyte will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Reid M. Huber sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total transaction of $167,506.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David W. Gryska sold 1,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total value of $167,013.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,606.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,191,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $775,797,000 after acquiring an additional 621,323 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Incyte by 1.4% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,494,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $758,176,000 after purchasing an additional 87,369 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,938,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,205,000 after purchasing an additional 105,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Incyte by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,682,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HealthCor Management L.P. grew its stake in Incyte by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. HealthCor Management L.P. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,859,000 after purchasing an additional 751,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States. It offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

