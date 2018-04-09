Independence Contract (ICD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Contract (NYSE:ICD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, “Independence Contract Drilling Inc. provides land drilling services for oil and natural gas producers primarily in the United States. The Company provides the US E&P industry a fleet of ShaleDriller (TM) rigs for drilling and development of shale and tight oil basins in North America. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

ICD has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen set a $6.00 price target on Independence Contract and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Independence Contract from $8.75 to $7.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 price target on Independence Contract and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Independence Contract from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.25.

NYSE:ICD opened at $3.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Independence Contract has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The company has a market cap of $147.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.78.

Independence Contract (NYSE:ICD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $25.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.43 million. Independence Contract had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 27.00%. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Independence Contract will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICD. Dumac Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independence Contract in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,562,000. Lafitte Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Independence Contract by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 471,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 263,673 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Independence Contract by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 473,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 216,772 shares in the last quarter. Napier Park Global Capital US LP boosted its position in shares of Independence Contract by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Napier Park Global Capital US LP now owns 315,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Independence Contract by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 467,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 177,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Contract

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin.

