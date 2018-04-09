Independent Research Analysts Give Adidas (FRA:ADS) a €211.00 Price Target

Adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €211.00 ($260.49) price objective by Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Commerzbank set a €226.00 ($279.01) price objective on shares of Adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs set a €215.00 ($265.43) price target on shares of Adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €205.00 ($253.09) price target on shares of Adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €215.00 ($265.43) price target on shares of Adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €198.00 ($244.44) price target on shares of Adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €212.88 ($262.82).

FRA:ADS traded down €1.10 ($1.36) on Friday, reaching €202.60 ($250.12). The stock had a trading volume of 725,282 shares. Adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($202.04) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($248.16).

Adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.

