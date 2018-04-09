Independent Research Analysts Give Adidas (ADS) a €193.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €193.00 ($238.27) target price on Adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report released on Wednesday, March 14th. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ADS. set a €231.00 ($285.19) price objective on Adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS set a €225.00 ($277.78) price target on Adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €215.00 ($265.43) price target on Adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Baader Bank set a €220.00 ($271.60) price target on Adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €205.00 ($253.09) price target on Adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €212.88 ($262.82).

Adidas stock traded down €1.60 ($1.98) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €202.60 ($250.12). 725,282 shares of the company were exchanged. Adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($202.04) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($248.16).

Adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.

