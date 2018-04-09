Inditex (ITX) PT Set at €35.50 by JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase set a €35.50 ($43.83) target price on Inditex (BME:ITX) in a research report released on Wednesday, March 14th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ITX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($37.04) target price on shares of Inditex and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. HSBC set a €37.00 ($45.68) price objective on shares of Inditex and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS set a €33.00 ($40.74) price objective on shares of Inditex and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €32.50 ($40.12) price objective on shares of Inditex and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Macquarie set a €37.00 ($45.68) price objective on shares of Inditex and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €32.55 ($40.19).

Inditex stock traded up €0.31 ($0.38) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €25.76 ($31.80). 6,460,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,960,000. Inditex has a fifty-two week low of €23.00 ($28.40) and a fifty-two week high of €36.90 ($45.56).

About Inditex

Industria de Diseno Textil SA, known as Inditex SA, is a Spain-based company primarily engaged in the textile industry. The Company’s activities include the design, confection, manufacturing, distribution and retail of men, women and children apparel, footwear and fashion accessories, as well as home furnishings and household textile products.

