Inditex (BME:ITX) PT Set at €36.00 by Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs set a €36.00 ($44.44) price target on Inditex (BME:ITX) in a research report released on Wednesday, March 14th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ITX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase set a €35.50 ($43.83) price objective on Inditex and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($29.63) target price on Inditex and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €32.50 ($40.12) target price on Inditex and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.50 ($41.36) target price on Inditex and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €22.50 ($27.78) target price on Inditex and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inditex has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €32.55 ($40.19).

ITX traded up €0.31 ($0.38) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €25.76 ($31.80). 6,460,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,960,000. Inditex has a 1 year low of €23.00 ($28.40) and a 1 year high of €36.90 ($45.56).

Inditex Company Profile

Industria de Diseno Textil SA, known as Inditex SA, is a Spain-based company primarily engaged in the textile industry. The Company’s activities include the design, confection, manufacturing, distribution and retail of men, women and children apparel, footwear and fashion accessories, as well as home furnishings and household textile products.

