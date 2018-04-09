Indorse Token (IND) 24-Hour Volume Tops $153,997.00

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. In the last week, Indorse Token has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Indorse Token token can now be bought for about $0.0316 or 0.00000469 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, DDEX, YoBit and HitBTC. Indorse Token has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $153,997.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002912 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.86 or 0.00755272 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014810 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00038924 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00174578 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00052318 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Indorse Token Token Profile

Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,508,192 tokens. The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse. The official website for Indorse Token is indorse.io. Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse.

Indorse Token Token Trading

Indorse Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos, Bancor Network, Liqui, YoBit, HitBTC, COSS, RightBTC, Gatecoin and DDEX. It is not possible to buy Indorse Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indorse Token must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indorse Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

