Infinity Economics Trading 18.2% Lower Over Last Week (XIN)

Infinity Economics (CURRENCY:XIN) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last week, Infinity Economics has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. Infinity Economics has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $184,408.00 worth of Infinity Economics was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Infinity Economics coin can now be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges including BitBay and InfinityCoin Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,755.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $636.93 or 0.09499450 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00026787 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00032219 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00650973 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00023569 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00166538 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.91 or 0.01758520 BTC.

Infinity Economics Coin Profile

XIN is a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2017. Infinity Economics’ total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins. Infinity Economics’ official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Infinity Economics is forum.infinity-economics.org. Infinity Economics’ official website is www.infinity-economics.org.

Infinity Economics Coin Trading

Infinity Economics can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: InfinityCoin Exchange and BitBay. It is not currently possible to buy Infinity Economics directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinity Economics must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Infinity Economics using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Economics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Economics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.