Informa’s (INF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 14th. They currently have a GBX 770 ($10.88) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INF. Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a conviction-buy rating and issued a GBX 863 ($12.20) target price on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, November 24th. Liberum Capital raised Informa to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 675 ($9.54) to GBX 855 ($12.08) in a report on Friday, November 24th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Informa to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 700 ($9.89) to GBX 810 ($11.45) in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 880 ($12.44) price objective on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut Informa to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 740 ($10.46) to GBX 780 ($11.02) in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Informa currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 809.57 ($11.44).

Shares of INF stock traded up GBX 13.40 ($0.19) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 727.40 ($10.28). The stock had a trading volume of 3,745,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. Informa has a one year low of GBX 624.50 ($8.83) and a one year high of GBX 773 ($10.93).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.80 ($0.20) per share. This is a boost from Informa’s previous dividend of $6.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%.

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

