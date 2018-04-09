Goldman Sachs Reaffirms Conviction-Buy Rating for Informa (LON:INF)

Informa (LON:INF)‘s stock had its “conviction-buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 26th. They presently have a GBX 846 ($11.96) price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.88) price objective on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 825 ($11.66) to GBX 800 ($11.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 825 ($11.66) price objective on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 855 ($12.08) target price on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 809.57 ($11.44).

LON INF traded up GBX 6.40 ($0.09) on Monday, hitting GBX 727.40 ($10.28). 3,745,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. Informa has a 52-week low of GBX 624.50 ($8.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 773 ($10.93).

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

