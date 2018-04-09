Barrington Research Analysts Give Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) a $6.00 Price Target

Barrington Research set a $6.00 target price on Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) in a research note released on Wednesday, March 14th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on III. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Information Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.67.

Shares of NASDAQ III traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.16. 77,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,111. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Information Services Group has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $183.05, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.18.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Information Services Group had a positive return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $66.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.34 million. analysts predict that Information Services Group will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Information Services Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,743,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Information Services Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 105,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Information Services Group by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 72,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Information Services Group by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Information Services Group by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 14,444 shares during the last quarter. 44.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

