Information Services Group, Inc. (III) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Information Services Group reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $66.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.34 million. Information Services Group had a positive return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 0.79%.

III has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research set a $6.00 target price on Information Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.67.

Shares of Information Services Group stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $4.16. 100,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,389. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.18. Information Services Group has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $4.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Information Services Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 381,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 19,660 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,743,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 462,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 38,369 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc is a technology insights, market intelligence and advisory services company. The Company operates in the segment of fact-based sourcing advisory services. It supports private and public sector organizations to transform and optimize their operational environments through research, benchmarking, consulting and managed services with a focus on information technology, business process transformation, program management services and enterprise resource planning.

