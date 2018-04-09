Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in ING Groep NV (ING)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,399 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ING Groep were worth $10,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Zions Bancorporation lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 1,021.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 7,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ING Groep in the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. 3.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ING opened at $16.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65,281.27, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. ING Groep NV has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $20.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 27.70%. equities research analysts expect that ING Groep NV will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.5344 per share. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 25th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 42.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut ING Groep from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

