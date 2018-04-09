Ink One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.05 Million (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last week, Ink has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. One Ink token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0545 or 0.00000808 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Lbank, Gate.io, Coinnest and EXX. Ink has a market capitalization of $25.26 million and $2.05 million worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007242 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002918 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00759816 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014806 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00176964 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037546 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00056829 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The official website for Ink is ink.one. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, CoinEgg, Gate.io, ZB.COM, EXX, BigONE and Lbank. It is not possible to buy Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

