Inmarsat (LON:ISAT) Given New GBX 725 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Inmarsat (LON:ISAT) had its price target cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 825 ($11.66) to GBX 725 ($10.25) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 14th. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 107.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Inmarsat from GBX 550 ($7.77) to GBX 500 ($7.07) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inmarsat in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Numis Securities upgraded Inmarsat to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 400 ($5.65) to GBX 450 ($6.36) in a research report on Monday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase decreased their target price on Inmarsat from GBX 690 ($9.75) to GBX 580 ($8.20) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Inmarsat from GBX 850 ($12.01) to GBX 575 ($8.13) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 580.28 ($8.20).

Shares of LON ISAT traded up GBX 9.70 ($0.14) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 350.10 ($4.95). 1,388,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,850,000. Inmarsat has a twelve month low of GBX 381.20 ($5.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 865 ($12.23).

In other Inmarsat news, insider Tony Bates sold 13,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 349 ($4.93), for a total value of £47,757.16 ($67,501.29).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Inmarsat (LON:ISAT) Given New GBX 725 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/inmarsat-isat-price-target-cut-to-gbx-725-by-analysts-at-royal-bank-of-canada-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Inmarsat

Inmarsat plc is a United Kingdom-based provider of global mobile satellite communications services. The Company’s segments include Maritime, Government, Enterprise, Aviation and Central Services. The Maritime segment focuses on commercial maritime services across the world. The Maritime segment includes the provision of broadband data and safety communications for all vessel sizes.

Receive News & Ratings for Inmarsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inmarsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.