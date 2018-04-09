Inmarsat (ISAT) Price Target Lowered to GBX 400 at BNP Paribas

Inmarsat (LON:ISAT) had its price objective decreased by BNP Paribas from GBX 610 ($8.56) to GBX 400 ($5.61) in a report released on Thursday. BNP Paribas currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ISAT. Goldman Sachs cut shares of Inmarsat to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 860 ($12.07) to GBX 580 ($8.14) in a report on Monday, December 11th. Beaufort Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.67) target price on shares of Inmarsat in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.93) target price on shares of Inmarsat in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 825 ($11.58) target price on shares of Inmarsat in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.61) target price on shares of Inmarsat in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 580.28 ($8.15).

Shares of ISAT stock opened at GBX 353.80 ($4.97) on Thursday. Inmarsat has a twelve month low of GBX 381.20 ($5.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 865 ($12.14).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 2.15%.

In other Inmarsat news, insider Tony Bates sold 13,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 349 ($4.90), for a total transaction of £47,757.16 ($67,037.00).

About Inmarsat

Inmarsat plc is a United Kingdom-based provider of global mobile satellite communications services. The Company’s segments include Maritime, Government, Enterprise, Aviation and Central Services. The Maritime segment focuses on commercial maritime services across the world. The Maritime segment includes the provision of broadband data and safety communications for all vessel sizes.

