Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) Share Price

News stories about InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. InnerWorkings earned a coverage optimism score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the business services provider an impact score of 46.4840622098823 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INWK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of InnerWorkings in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded InnerWorkings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Shares of NASDAQ INWK traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,620. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. InnerWorkings has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The company has a market cap of $503.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.62.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.08). InnerWorkings had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that InnerWorkings will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) Share Price” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/innerworkings-inwk-earns-daily-media-impact-rating-of-0-02-updated.html.

InnerWorkings Company Profile

InnerWorkings, Inc is a marketing execution company. The Company’s software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data. The Company’s segments include North America and International.

Receive News & Ratings for InnerWorkings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnerWorkings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.