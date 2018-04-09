Innogy (IGY) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Innogy (ETR:IGY) received a €35.00 ($43.21) target price from research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 14th. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 8.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oddo Bhf set a €34.00 ($41.98) price objective on Innogy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €32.50 ($40.12) target price on Innogy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €39.00 ($48.15) target price on Innogy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Macquarie set a €42.00 ($51.85) target price on Innogy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Innogy in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €35.42 ($43.73).

Shares of ETR IGY traded down €0.08 ($0.10) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €38.12 ($47.06). The stock had a trading volume of 472,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,000. Innogy has a fifty-two week low of €29.11 ($35.94) and a fifty-two week high of €42.68 ($52.69).

Innogy Company Profile

innogy SE operates as an energy company in Europe. It operates through three divisions: Renewables, Grid & Infrastructure, and Retail. The Renewables division engages in the generation of electricity through onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydroelectric power generation activities primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, the Netherlands, Poland, and Italy.

