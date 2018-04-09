Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 14th.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.07.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.67. 586,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,110. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.04, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.50.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 66.07% and a negative net margin of 208.92%. The company had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 12,169 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 42,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 12,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 14,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Inovio) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which is involved in developing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) immunotherapies and vaccines focused on treating and preventing cancers and infectious diseases. The Company’s DNA-based immunotherapies, in combination with its electroporation delivery devices, generates immune responses, in particular T cells, in the body to fight target diseases.

