Insider Buying: Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) CFO Acquires 1,250 Shares of Stock

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) CFO Frank Ruffo acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.59 per share, with a total value of $20,737.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,581,652.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ACRS stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.52. 239,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.64, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.63. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $33.10.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -4.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACRS shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Leerink Swann decreased their price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 107,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 42,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 179,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 40,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies to address the unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research.

