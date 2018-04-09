Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,142,462.50 in Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) major shareholder Steel Partners Holdings L.P. bought 182,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $1,142,462.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 9th, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. purchased 495,796 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $3,039,229.48.

On Tuesday, March 6th, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. purchased 492,667 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $2,773,715.21.

On Friday, February 23rd, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. purchased 200,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,378,000.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. purchased 41,456 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $244,590.40.

On Thursday, February 8th, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. purchased 100,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00.

BW traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,852,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,895. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $167.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.83. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $12.06.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $408.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.71 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 53.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.60) earnings per share.

BW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $4.30 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,354,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,928,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 296,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 91,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc is a technology-based provider of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment that includes a suite of boiler products and environmental systems, and services for power and industrial uses. The Company operates in three segments: Power, Renewable and Industrial.

