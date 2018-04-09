Edward James Kernaghan Acquires 54,300 Shares of Black Diamond Group (BDI) Stock

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) insider Edward James Kernaghan acquired 54,300 shares of Black Diamond Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$123,261.00.

Edward James Kernaghan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 6th, Edward James Kernaghan purchased 9,900 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,562.00.

On Wednesday, April 4th, Edward James Kernaghan purchased 10,100 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,230.00.

On Wednesday, March 28th, Edward James Kernaghan purchased 10,200 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,052.00.

On Monday, March 26th, Edward James Kernaghan purchased 40,400 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$91,708.00.

On Tuesday, March 20th, Edward James Kernaghan purchased 37,700 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,333.00.

On Friday, March 16th, Edward James Kernaghan acquired 500 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.47 per share, with a total value of C$1,235.00.

On Wednesday, March 14th, Edward James Kernaghan acquired 2,300 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.47 per share, with a total value of C$5,681.00.

On Monday, March 12th, Edward James Kernaghan acquired 24,100 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$60,250.00.

On Friday, March 9th, Edward James Kernaghan acquired 6,300 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.46 per share, with a total value of C$15,498.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Edward James Kernaghan acquired 700 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.58 per share, with a total value of C$1,806.00.

TSE:BDI traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$2.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,465. Black Diamond Group has a 1 year low of C$1.55 and a 1 year high of C$4.22.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.02). Black Diamond Group had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of C$41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.17 million.

Several research firms have commented on BDI. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$2.40 to C$2.30 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$2.70 to C$3.40 in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Black Diamond Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.08.

WARNING: “Edward James Kernaghan Acquires 54,300 Shares of Black Diamond Group (BDI) Stock” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/insider-buying-black-diamond-group-bdi-insider-buys-54300-shares-of-stock-updated.html.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells portable workforce accommodation and space rental solutions. The Camps & Lodging segment provides workforce accommodation solutions ranging from basic accommodation unit rental to turnkey lodging. This segment's lodging services include camps with on-site management of catering and housekeeping personnel and front desk services, as well as fresh water and waste water management, electricity, television, telephone, Internet, and consumables, such as fuel.

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.