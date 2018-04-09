Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) CAO Alison M. Bernard Acquires 2,000 Shares

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) CAO Alison M. Bernard acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,894.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:DEA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.92. 295,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,051. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $22.32. The company has a market cap of $906.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.29). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $36.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.83 million. research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 13th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,242,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,524,000 after buying an additional 37,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 185,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DEA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 17th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) CAO Alison M. Bernard Acquires 2,000 Shares” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/insider-buying-easterly-government-properties-inc-dea-cao-purchases-39500-00-in-stock-updated-updated-updated-updated.html.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.