General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) CEO Buys $30,960.00 in Stock

General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) CEO Jeffrey W. Priest bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $30,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,960. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

General American Investors stock opened at $33.34 on Monday. General American Investors has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $36.59.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in General American Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in General American Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General American Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in General American Investors by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new stake in General American Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invests in growth stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. General American Investors Company, Inc was founded in 1927 and is based in New York, New York.

