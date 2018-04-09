Insider Buying: Leucrotta Exploration (LXE) Insider Purchases 9,000 Shares of Stock

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) insider Robert John Zakresky purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,850.00.

Robert John Zakresky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 2nd, Robert John Zakresky purchased 200,000 shares of Leucrotta Exploration stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$290,000.00.

Shares of Leucrotta Exploration stock remained flat at $C$1.65 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 77,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,017. Leucrotta Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$1.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.39.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LXE shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Leucrotta Exploration from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight Capital increased their price target on Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.30 to C$1.60 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.80 to C$2.10 in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.17.

About Leucrotta Exploration

Leucrotta Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in Canada. As of April 6, 2017, the company had interests in approximately 100,500 gross acres of undeveloped land in the Dawson-Sunrise area of northeast British Columbia. Leucrotta Exploration Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

