Insider Buying: Mitchells & Butlers (MAB) Insider Purchases 53 Shares of Stock

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones acquired 53 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.69) per share, for a total transaction of £138.33 ($195.52).

Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 9th, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones acquired 59 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 233 ($3.29) per share, for a total transaction of £137.47 ($194.30).

On Friday, January 12th, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones acquired 50 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 277 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £138.50 ($195.76).

Shares of LON MAB traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 262.20 ($3.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,480. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12 month low of GBX 219.90 ($3.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 284.80 ($4.03).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MAB shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.24) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Friday, January 5th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.67) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.75) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.82) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 257.50 ($3.64).

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc managed pubs and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates through Retail Operating Business and Property Business segments. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Oak Tree Pubs, Crown Carveries, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

