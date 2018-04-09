Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB1) Insider Buys £302.50 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) insider Lucy Tilley purchased 50 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 605 ($8.55) per share, with a total value of £302.50 ($427.56).

Lucy Tilley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 14th, Lucy Tilley purchased 48 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 610 ($8.62) per share, with a total value of £292.80 ($413.85).

On Monday, January 15th, Lucy Tilley purchased 50 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 610 ($8.62) per share, with a total value of £305 ($431.10).

MAB1 traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 626 ($8.85). The stock had a trading volume of 10,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,178. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a twelve month low of GBX 358.25 ($5.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 668 ($9.44).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 26th will be issued a GBX 11.90 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 26th. This is a positive change from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $9.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 645 ($9.12) price objective on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research note on Thursday, March 15th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/insider-buying-mortgage-advice-bureau-holdings-plc-mab1-insider-acquires-302-50-in-stock-updated-updated-updated.html.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice in the United Kingdom. The company offers its services over the phone and face to face for customers, as well as advice on protection and general insurance products. It provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries.

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.