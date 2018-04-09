Persimmon plc (LON:PSN) Insider Rachel Kentleton Buys 545 Shares

Persimmon plc (LON:PSN) insider Rachel Kentleton purchased 545 shares of Persimmon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,547 ($36.00) per share, with a total value of £13,881.15 ($19,620.00).

Shares of LON:PSN traded up GBX 28 ($0.40) on Monday, reaching GBX 2,648 ($37.43). 758,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,000. Persimmon plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,046 ($28.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,901 ($41.00).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 14th will be paid a GBX 110 ($1.55) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 4.26%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,551 ($36.06) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,382 ($33.67) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,860 ($40.42) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Numis Securities raised shares of Persimmon to an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,173 ($44.85) price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,529 ($35.75) to GBX 2,840 ($40.14) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,749.38 ($38.86).

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; builds executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and operates off-site manufacturing plant. It also provides homes to housing associations under the Westbury Partnerships brand.

