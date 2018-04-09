Insider Buying: PHX Energy Services Corp (PHX) Director Buys 38,000 Shares of Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp (TSE:PHX) Director Roger Dale Thomas bought 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.98 per share, with a total value of C$75,240.00.

Roger Dale Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 4th, Roger Dale Thomas bought 25,000 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.89 per share, with a total value of C$47,250.00.

TSE:PHX traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$1.95. 1,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,246. PHX Energy Services Corp has a 12-month low of C$1.64 and a 12-month high of C$3.90.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$60.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$63.00 million. PHX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 8.45%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, March 2nd.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas producing companies in Canada, the United States, Albania, and Russia. The company offers Velocity Real-Time, E-360 measurement while drilling (MWD), P-360 positive pulse MWD, 360 resistivity while drilling, and 360 clear vision MWD systems, as well as performance drilling motor rental services.

