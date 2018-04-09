N Jeffrey Klauder Purchases 3,637 Shares of SEI Investments (SEIC) Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) EVP N Jeffrey Klauder purchased 3,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.86 per share, with a total value of $86,778.82. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 45,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,527.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

N Jeffrey Klauder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, N Jeffrey Klauder sold 20,000 shares of SEI Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $1,475,400.00.

SEIC stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.04. 734,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,776. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $11,446.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $49.45 and a 1-year high of $78.35.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $408.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.96 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 26.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 88.3% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 509,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,123,000 after buying an additional 239,000 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.5% during the third quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 70,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 29.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,013,000 after buying an additional 33,283 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth $1,375,000. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

