Melanie Ross Purchases 504,644 Shares of Surgical Innovations (LON:SUN) Stock

Surgical Innovations (LON:SUN) insider Melanie Ross purchased 504,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £20,185.76 ($28,531.11).

SUN remained flat at $GBX 3.73 ($0.05) on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,871. Surgical Innovations has a 52 week low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 4.71 ($0.07).

About Surgical Innovations

Surgical Innovations Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices for use in minimally invasive surgery and precision engineering markets. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Precision Engineering (PE). The SI Brand segment researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes minimally invasive devices.

