Jonathan H. Cohen Purchases 9,309 Shares of Technology Investment Capital Corp. (OXSQ) Stock

Technology Investment Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) CEO Jonathan H. Cohen bought 9,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $57,064.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jonathan H. Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 28th, Jonathan H. Cohen bought 3,930 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $23,697.90.

On Tuesday, March 27th, Jonathan H. Cohen bought 5,504 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,968.96.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Jonathan H. Cohen bought 1,619 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $9,244.49.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Jonathan H. Cohen bought 5,487 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $30,946.68.

On Thursday, February 15th, Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 9,857 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $55,692.05.

On Friday, February 9th, Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 4,301 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $23,655.50.

On Monday, February 12th, Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 16,550 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.51 per share, with a total value of $91,190.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $6.22 on Monday. Technology Investment Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.40.

Technology Investment Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.27 million. Technology Investment Capital had a net margin of 71.02% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Technology Investment Capital Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.86%. Technology Investment Capital’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Several brokerages have commented on OXSQ. ValuEngine lowered shares of Technology Investment Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Technology Investment Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Technology Investment Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, National Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Technology Investment Capital in a report on Monday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Technology Investment Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

About Technology Investment Capital

TICC Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, and common stock.

