Blue Hills Bancorp (BHBK) Director Scott Smith Sells 1,900 Shares

Blue Hills Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHBK) Director Scott Smith sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $37,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Blue Hills Bancorp stock opened at $20.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Blue Hills Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.35 and a 1-year high of $22.05. The company has a market capitalization of $551.95, a P/E ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 0.08.

Blue Hills Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Blue Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $20.72 million for the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that Blue Hills Bancorp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 7th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%. Blue Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Hills Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,342,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,992,000 after buying an additional 54,825 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Hills Bancorp by 3,370.4% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,034,000 after buying an additional 1,115,592 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Blue Hills Bancorp by 11.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 721,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after buying an additional 74,035 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blue Hills Bancorp by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after buying an additional 25,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Hills Bancorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

BHBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Blue Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Blue Hills Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray raised Blue Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Blue Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Blue Hills Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses, government, and non-profit organizations in Massachusetts. The company accepts passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs.

