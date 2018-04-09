Evolution Petroleum Co., Inc. (EPM) Major Shareholder Sells $23,612.82 in Stock

Evolution Petroleum Co., Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Jvl sold 2,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $23,612.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Advisors L.L.C. Jvl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 27th, Advisors L.L.C. Jvl sold 1,444 shares of Evolution Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $11,840.80.

On Thursday, March 29th, Advisors L.L.C. Jvl sold 11,919 shares of Evolution Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $97,020.66.

On Thursday, March 22nd, Advisors L.L.C. Jvl sold 37,017 shares of Evolution Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $300,578.04.

On Friday, March 16th, Advisors L.L.C. Jvl sold 50,070 shares of Evolution Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $405,066.30.

On Wednesday, March 7th, Advisors L.L.C. Jvl sold 18,440 shares of Evolution Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $151,208.00.

On Monday, March 12th, Advisors L.L.C. Jvl sold 58,569 shares of Evolution Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $474,994.59.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Advisors L.L.C. Jvl sold 16,800 shares of Evolution Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $133,728.00.

On Tuesday, December 18th, Advisors L.L.C. Jvl sold 5,960 shares of Evolution Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $41,124.00.

On Friday, December 7th, Advisors L.L.C. Jvl sold 13,793 shares of Evolution Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $93,654.47.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Advisors L.L.C. Jvl sold 11,934 shares of Evolution Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $95,472.00.

EPM stock opened at $7.90 on Monday. Evolution Petroleum Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 35.03%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. This is a boost from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EPM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 12th. Johnson Rice started coverage on Evolution Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Eurobank EFG raised Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS raised Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.54.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPM. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 21.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,975 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 53.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,313 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,307 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 114.7% during the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 34,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 18,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 39,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, and development of properties for the production of crude oil and natural gas, onshore in the United States. The company's principal assets include interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project and the natural gas liquids recovery plant in the Delhi field Louisiana.

