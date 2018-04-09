Insider Selling: Fabrinet (FN) Insider Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) insider David T. Mitchell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $1,230,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,223.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of FN stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.85. 272,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.02. The company has a market cap of $1,141.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $337.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.41 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

Fabrinet declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Fabrinet from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $37.00 target price on Fabrinet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Fabrinet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in Fabrinet by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Fabrinet by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, medical devices and sensors. The Company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, complex printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly and test.

