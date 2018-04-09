Insider Selling: Great Elm Capital (GECC) Major Shareholder Sells $25,246.98 in Stock

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) major shareholder Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $25,246.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mast Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 3rd, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 1,778 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $16,517.62.

On Wednesday, March 28th, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 18,606 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $171,361.26.

On Friday, March 23rd, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 7,145 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $65,090.95.

Shares of GECC stock opened at $9.25 on Monday. Great Elm Capital has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $98.54, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.31. Great Elm Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $9.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 million. research analysts expect that Great Elm Capital will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 27th. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GECC shares. ValuEngine cut Great Elm Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Elm Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann started coverage on Great Elm Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company is focused on generating interest and capital appreciation by investing in the capital structures of middle-market companies that operate in a range of industries. The Company also focuses on making multi-year investments, primarily in secured and senior unsecured debt instruments that it purchases in the secondary markets, though it may also originate investments or acquire them directly from issuers.

