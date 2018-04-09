Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Insider Mark Pegler Sells 24,000 Shares

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) insider Mark Pegler sold 24,000 shares of Hill & Smith stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,330 ($18.80), for a total value of £319,200 ($451,166.08).

Shares of HILS traded down GBX 38 ($0.54) on Monday, reaching GBX 1,284 ($18.15). 104,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,227. Hill & Smith has a 12 month low of GBX 1,130 ($15.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,480 ($20.92).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be given a GBX 20.60 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Hill & Smith’s previous dividend of $9.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HILS. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($21.91) price target on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($20.49) price target on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Hill & Smith Company Profile

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and supply of infrastructure products and galvanizing services. The Company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Products-Utilities, Infrastructure Products-Roads and Galvanizing Services.

