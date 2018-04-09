Middlesex Water (MSEX) Director Walter G. Reinhard Sells 1,000 Shares

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 1,000 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $36,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MSEX traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $38.43. 63,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,127. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.43. Middlesex Water has a 52-week low of $32.23 and a 52-week high of $46.74.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $31.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 17.44%. equities research analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott reduced their price target on shares of Middlesex Water from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. 50.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/insider-selling-middlesex-water-msex-director-sells-1000-shares-of-stock-updated.html.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.