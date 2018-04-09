Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) CFO Frank H. Boykin Sells 1,388 Shares

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) CFO Frank H. Boykin sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $344,584.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,791.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MHK stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $235.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,977. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $223.99 and a 12-month high of $286.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $17,570.36, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.36.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MHK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.07.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

