Nelnet (NNI) Director Kathleen Anne Farrell Sells 2,000 Shares

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Director Kathleen Anne Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.97, for a total value of $107,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:NNI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.49. The company had a trading volume of 62,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,018. Nelnet has a fifty-two week low of $38.72 and a fifty-two week high of $59.68. The company has a current ratio of 99.01, a quick ratio of 99.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,148.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Nelnet had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $182.07 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Nelnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNI. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 35,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the fourth quarter worth about $500,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 19,413 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 23,493 shares during the period. 41.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Systems and Servicing segment is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

