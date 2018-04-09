Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) Major Shareholder Sells $4,814,000.00 in Stock

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) major shareholder Christopher J. Schaepe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $4,814,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $49.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,189.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Nutanix Inc has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $55.25.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.22 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 196.67% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix Inc will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTNX. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Vetr downgraded Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.18 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Group raised their price target on Nutanix to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Nutanix in a report on Friday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Nutanix from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.05.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Nutanix by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Nutanix by 850.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank purchased a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc is a United States-based company, which provides an enterprise cloud platform that converges silos of server, virtualization and storage into an integrated solution. The Company’s enterprise cloud platform connects to public cloud services. It has operations in the United States; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; Asia-Pacific, and Other Americas.

