Insider Selling: Paragon Banking Group (PAG) Insider Sells £19,461.60 in Stock

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) insider Nigel S. Terrington sold 4,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 477 ($6.70), for a total value of £19,461.60 ($27,318.36).

LON PAG opened at GBX 474 ($6.65) on Monday. Paragon Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 400.30 ($5.62) and a one year high of GBX 555.99 ($7.80).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAG shares. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 510 ($7.16) price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Liberum Capital increased their price target on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 490 ($6.88) to GBX 528 ($7.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Paragon Banking Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 500 ($7.02) to GBX 550 ($7.72) in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.88) price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paragon Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 491 ($6.89).

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

