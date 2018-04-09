Insider Selling: Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells 1,980 Shares of Stock

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) insider Cynthia G. Robbins sold 1,980 shares of Salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $237,560.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $253,157.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Salesforce.com stock opened at $116.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $83,859.03, a PE ratio of 258.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.23. Salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $83.00 and a 52 week high of $128.87.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Salesforce.com will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Salesforce.com by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. grew its position in Salesforce.com by 204.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Salesforce.com to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Group raised Salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Salesforce.com from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Salesforce.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.28.

About Salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

